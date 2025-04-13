WORLD
2 min read
Ecuador's election authority declares Noboa winner in presidential vote
Leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez rejects the results and says will ask for a recount.
Ecuador's election authority declares Noboa winner in presidential vote
Noboa casts his vote at a polling station. / Reuters
April 13, 2025

Ecuador's election authority has declared incumbent Daniel Noboa the winner of a presidential runoff vote after the 37-year-old leader defeated his leftist rival by a bigger-than-expected margin.

With 90 percent of the votes counted on Sunday, Noboa led Luisa Gonzalez 56 percent to 44 percent, according to the official tally, prompting the National Election Council to call the race.

Before Noboa was declared the winner, Gonzalez questioned the results and indicated she would call for a recount.

"I refuse to believe that the people prefer lies over the truth," she said, after weaker-than-expected results. "We're going to ask for a recount".

TRT Global - Ecuador goes to the polls in razor-tight presidential runoff

The election has been dominated by anger over the lackluster economy and cartel violence that has transformed Ecuador from one of the safest countries in Latin America into the most deadly.

🔗

Tackling insecurity

The election is taking place amid economic instability, rising poverty, power outages, and a surge in violent crime. In response to the escalating violence, Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency Saturday in seven provinces, including the capital, Quito.

For most voters, security was the main concern.

Noboa's campaign emphasised economic stability and attracting foreign investment, arguing that a strong economy is essential for addressing the security challenges.

Ecuador, once considered a peaceful nation in a region plagued by violence, has become one of the most violent countries in Latin America, with a homicide rate of 39 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2024. The first two months of 2025 saw a 72 percent increase in homicides compared to the same period in 2024.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us