Ecuador's election authority has declared incumbent Daniel Noboa the winner of a presidential runoff vote after the 37-year-old leader defeated his leftist rival by a bigger-than-expected margin.

With 90 percent of the votes counted on Sunday, Noboa led Luisa Gonzalez 56 percent to 44 percent, according to the official tally, prompting the National Election Council to call the race.

Before Noboa was declared the winner, Gonzalez questioned the results and indicated she would call for a recount.

"I refuse to believe that the people prefer lies over the truth," she said, after weaker-than-expected results. "We're going to ask for a recount".

Tackling insecurity

The election is taking place amid economic instability, rising poverty, power outages, and a surge in violent crime. In response to the escalating violence, Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency Saturday in seven provinces, including the capital, Quito.

For most voters, security was the main concern.

Noboa's campaign emphasised economic stability and attracting foreign investment, arguing that a strong economy is essential for addressing the security challenges.

Ecuador, once considered a peaceful nation in a region plagued by violence, has become one of the most violent countries in Latin America, with a homicide rate of 39 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2024. The first two months of 2025 saw a 72 percent increase in homicides compared to the same period in 2024.