WORLD
2 min read
South Korea’s new President Lee taps campaign aide Kim Min-seok as premier
Lee also named former Unification Minister Lee Jong-seok as head of the National Intelligence Service, and seasoned diplomat Wi Sung-lac as his national security adviser.
South Korea’s new President Lee taps campaign aide Kim Min-seok as premier
While the South Korean president serves as the chief executive, the prime minister oversees day-to-day governance in the country of 52 million people. / AP
June 4, 2025

South Korea’s newly-elected President Lee Jae-myung has appointed top campaign aide Kim Min-seok as prime minister, his first Cabinet nomination made just hours after being sworn into office, Yonhap News reported.

Lee, 61, secured victory in Tuesday’s snap presidential election with 49.42 percent of the vote, winning over 17 million ballots in an election that saw the highest turnout in 28 years - 79.4 percent.

The early election was prompted by the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol following a failed attempt to impose martial law in December.

Lee also named former Unification Minister Lee Jong-seok as head of the National Intelligence Service, seasoned diplomat Wi Sung-lac as his national security adviser, and three-term lawmaker Kang Hoon-sik of the Democratic Party as his chief of staff.

A former human rights lawyer, Lee campaigned on a platform of restoring dialogue and “co-prosperity” with North Korea to ensure long-term stability on the Korean Peninsula.

He has also pledged to address South Korea’s economic challenges, including sluggish growth and trade tensions, particularly with the United States over proposed tariffs.

Unlike past transitions, Lee assumed office immediately after the vote, bypassing the traditional 60-day handover period.

He is the first president from the Democratic Party to begin his term with a friendly legislature.

While the South Korean president serves as the chief executive, the prime minister oversees day-to-day governance in the country of 52 million people.

RelatedTRT Global - Lee Jae-myung sworn in as South Korea’s new president after snap election win
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump announces new travel ban on over a dozen countries
Israel signs record $14 billion in defence deals despite Gaza genocide criticism
UN Security Council members lambast US after it vetoed Gaza ceasefire resolution
US Education Department says Columbia University fails to meet accreditation standards
Freedom Flotilla’s 'Madleen' slams Israel 'threat'
EU pledges $200M to support Syria after lifting sanctions
Bloody handprints — Manhunt on for ex-US soldier accused of murdering his three young daughters
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia will respond to Ukraine's attacks on its airfields, Putin tells Trump
Bulgarians divided on euro after approval to join currency next year
Prestigious Irish university cuts ties with Israel over Gaza war
New lenses can grant 'super-vision' to allow night vision without goggles
Ukraine dismisses Russia's ceasefire proposal as veiled ultimatum
Pakistan 'ready but not desperate' for talks with India: top diplomat
Deepening partnership fuels growth in Türkiye–EU trade: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us