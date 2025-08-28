Türkiye’s flagship technology, aviation and space festival, Teknofest, has opened a special maritime edition in Istanbul, highlighting the country’s naval strength and innovations.

The four-day event, known as Blue Homeland, began on Thursday at the Istanbul Shipyard Command.

Anadolu is serving as the global communication partner. While the festival began Thursday, the public will be able to attend on August 30–31.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to take part during the opening day.

Competitions as part of the event feature unmanned underwater systems, underwater rockets, and autonomous maritime vehicles.