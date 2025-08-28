TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye kicks off maritime-focused Teknofest in Istanbul
Teknofest Blue Homeland edition showcases naval power, technology and culture.
Türkiye kicks off maritime-focused Teknofest in Istanbul
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to take part in the opening day. / AA
August 28, 2025

Türkiye’s flagship technology, aviation and space festival, Teknofest, has opened a special maritime edition in Istanbul, highlighting the country’s naval strength and innovations.

The four-day event, known as Blue Homeland, began on Thursday at the Istanbul Shipyard Command.

Anadolu is serving as the global communication partner. While the festival began Thursday, the public will be able to attend on August 30–31.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to take part during the opening day.

Competitions as part of the event feature unmanned underwater systems, underwater rockets, and autonomous maritime vehicles.

Recommended

Competitions are a key feature, including challenges for unmanned underwater systems, underwater rockets and autonomous maritime vehicles.

The Turkish Navy is also displaying some of its most advanced vessels, such as the TCG Anadolu amphibious assault ship, the TCG Istanbul frigate, the TCG Burgazada anti-submarine corvette, the TCG Orucreis frigate, the TCG Nusret minelayer, along with the TCG Sakarya and TCG Hizirreis submarines.

Beyond military technology, Teknofest Blue Homeland offers exhibitions on maritime history and culture, interactive virtual reality experiences and a series of conferences.

Following the event, Teknofest's main edition will run September 17–21 at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport.


SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us