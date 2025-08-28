AFRICA
Somali and Turkish commanders visit frontline bases fighting Al-Shabaab
The commanders held talks focused on assessing the security situation, the needs of the troops and strategies to intensify operations against the terrorist group.
The commanders inspected the construction of a new hospital being established in the Number 50 area. / Others
August 28, 2025

Somalia’s army commander and the head of the Turkish military base in the country, Camp TURKSOM, have conducted a joint inspection tour of frontline military bases in the Lower Shabelle region, in a move highlighting the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The visit by Somali’s Brigadier General Sahal Abdullahi Omar and his Turkish counterpart General Sebahattin Kalkan was aimed at “elevating operations to eradicate Al-Shabaab”.

It saw the commanders travel to the Number 50 area, where they held a key meeting with officers leading troops on the front lines.

The discussions focused on assessing the security situation, the needs of the troops and strategies to intensify operations against the terrorist group.

Al-Shabaab has been unleashing terror in Somalia for more than 16 years and regularly targets security forces, government officials and civilians.

Community support

The visit by the commanders also focused on development and community support. They jointly inspected the construction of a new hospital being established in the Number 50 area.

They praised the project, emphasizing its importance in providing essential health services to the local population, a key component of stabilizing liberated territories.

This high-level visit underscores the alliance-based military relationship between Somalia and Türkiye.

Camp TURKSOM located in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, is Türkiye’s largest overseas military training facility and has played a pivotal role in the rebuilding and professionalisation of the Somali National Army.

The tour comes as Somali forces are engaged in ongoing military movements aimed at ending Al-Shabaab’s control in their remaining strongholds.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
