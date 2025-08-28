Somalia’s army commander and the head of the Turkish military base in the country, Camp TURKSOM, have conducted a joint inspection tour of frontline military bases in the Lower Shabelle region, in a move highlighting the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The visit by Somali’s Brigadier General Sahal Abdullahi Omar and his Turkish counterpart General Sebahattin Kalkan was aimed at “elevating operations to eradicate Al-Shabaab”.

It saw the commanders travel to the Number 50 area, where they held a key meeting with officers leading troops on the front lines.

The discussions focused on assessing the security situation, the needs of the troops and strategies to intensify operations against the terrorist group.

Al-Shabaab has been unleashing terror in Somalia for more than 16 years and regularly targets security forces, government officials and civilians.

Community support