Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has removed his prime minister Nadir Larbaoui.

Larbaoui, a former lawyer, held the post since November 2023 following a diplomatic career that saw him represent Algeria as ambassador to several countries as well as to the United Nations.

His absence from a recent meeting to discuss a bus accident that had killed 18 people in the North African country drew attention.

The presidency's statement on Thursday said Industry Minister Sifi Ghrieb was appointed interim prime minister.