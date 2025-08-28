AFRICA
Algeria's president replaces prime minister
Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has removed his prime minister Nadir Larbaoui, and replaced him with Industry Minister Sifi Ghrieb.
Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has sacked Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui. / Photo: Reuters
August 28, 2025

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has removed his prime minister Nadir Larbaoui.

Larbaoui, a former lawyer, held the post since November 2023 following a diplomatic career that saw him represent Algeria as ambassador to several countries as well as to the United Nations.

His absence from a recent meeting to discuss a bus accident that had killed 18 people in the North African country drew attention.

The presidency's statement on Thursday said Industry Minister Sifi Ghrieb was appointed interim prime minister.

No reason communicated

No official reason was given for Larbaoui's sacking.

Ghrieb, who will keep his ministerial portfolio, has served in various senior positions including as board chairman at the Algerian Qatari Steel company.

SOURCE:AFP
