Liberia's President Joseph Boakai has fired three of the country's top drug enforcement officials.

The move comes two days after the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) said it had suspended a chief operations officer after an audio recording emerged on social media in which he is heard allegedly trying to order his daughter be freed after a drug-related arrest.

Liberia is grappling with the spread of kush, a cheap and highly addictive drug.

Bokai dismissed the three top LDEA officials for "administrative reasons", according to a statement from his executive mansion.

President vows to fight drug abuse