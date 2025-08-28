TÜRKİYE
Türkiye ready to facilitate Ukraine-Russia high-level talks, Erdogan tells Zelenskyy
Erdogan has emphasised that Türkiye continues its efforts to ensure that the Ukraine war ends with a lasting peace.
Erdogan Zelenskyy / AA Archive
August 28, 2025

The Turkish and Ukrainian presidents discussed bilateral relations, the Ukraine-Russia peace process, and regional and global issues over a phone call.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ankara is closely monitoring the contacts in Alaska and Washington, according to a statement released on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Thursday by the Turkish Directorate of Communications.

The call was made hours after a Russian attack on Kiev, which killed at least 14 civilians, including children, hitting residential areas and other civilian infrastructure, drawing sharp condemnation from EU leaders and Western allies.

Erdogan “emphasised that Türkiye continues its efforts to ensure that the war ends with a lasting peace,” the statement said.

He also “underlined that a fair solution to the Ukraine-Russia war is possible, stressing the need to strengthen negotiations between the two sides, and expressed Türkiye’s readiness to do its utmost to facilitate high-level contacts that would pave the way for peace.”

He also noted that with the establishment of peace, Türkiye will continue to contribute to Ukraine’s security.

Erdogan also congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day during the call, said the directorate.

SOURCE:AA
