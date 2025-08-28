A group of seven countries including the United States on Wednesday asked the UN Security Council to strengthen the multinational force tapped to combat gang violence in Haiti, AFP reports citing a letter.

The letter also announced the seven countries will form a "group of partners" to oversee the mission, which was first approved by the UN Security Council in 2023 to assist Haitian authorities in containing the spiraling violence in the impoverished Caribbean nation.

Over a year after the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission first deployed, with the initial effort led by Kenya, the situation in Haiti continues to deteriorate, with its capital Port-au-Prince almost entirely under gang control.

"The MSS mission lacks the resources and capacity to fully meet the growing challenge," the letter said, co-signed by the United States, Canada, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Kenya and the Bahamas.

Equipment shortages

Of the 2,500 police officers that the MSS had hoped to deploy to Haiti, only about 1,000 from six countries have been sent, including more than 700 from Kenya.