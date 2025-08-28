At least 24 people were killed and 55 others injured in the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shelling on El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur in western Sudan, medics said on Thursday.

Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement that the RSF struck a central marketplace and the Awlad Al-Reef neighbourhood in El-Fasher, killing 24 and injuring 55 people, including five women.

“This heinous crime adds to a series of war crimes and acts of genocide targeting unarmed civilians in El-Fasher for more than a year, amidst a tight siege and a severe shortage of food, medicine, and essential services,” the organization said.

It called on the international community to take urgent action to stop the deliberate shelling and the siege of the city through piling pressure on the leadership of the paramilitary group.

