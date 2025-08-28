AFRICA
El-Fasher: Dozens killed in fresh shelling of Sudanese city under siege
The paramilitary group targeted marketplace and a neighbourhood in El-Fasher city, according to Sudan Doctors Network
El-Fasher: Dozens killed in fresh shelling of Sudanese city under siege
A makeshift bunker dug by civilians in North Darfur state capital El-Fasher. / AFP
August 28, 2025

At least 24 people were killed and 55 others injured in the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shelling on El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur in western Sudan, medics said on Thursday.

Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement that the RSF struck a central marketplace and the Awlad Al-Reef neighbourhood in El-Fasher, killing 24 and injuring 55 people, including five women.

“This heinous crime adds to a series of war crimes and acts of genocide targeting unarmed civilians in El-Fasher for more than a year, amidst a tight siege and a severe shortage of food, medicine, and essential services,” the organization said.

It called on the international community to take urgent action to stop the deliberate shelling and the siege of the city through piling pressure on the leadership of the paramilitary group.

Humanitarian corridors

There was no immediate comment from the paramilitary group on the report.

El-Fasher has been under siege since May, with local groups repeatedly accusing the RSF of shelling civilian areas despite international calls to protect humanitarian corridors.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

SOURCE:AFP
