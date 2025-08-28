At least 14 people lost their lives to heavy rains and floods in northern and southeastern Sudan, local media said on Wednesday.

Witnesses said heavy rains and floods washed away several towns and villages in the River Nile State, leading to a power outage and the collapse of dozens of buildings, according to the state news agency SUNA.

Six people were killed when homes collapsed due to heavy rains in the northern River Nile State.

A mother and three of her children were also killed in Sennar State in southern Sudan after the collapse of a room in their house due to torrential rains.

