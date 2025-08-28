AFRICA
Villages swept away as floods ravage parts of Sudan
Hundreds displaced in River Nile State and dozens of building have collapsed after heavy rains.
FILE: Sudan is experiencing the peak of its rainy season. / Getty
August 28, 2025

At least 14 people lost their lives to heavy rains and floods in northern and southeastern Sudan, local media said on Wednesday.

Witnesses said heavy rains and floods washed away several towns and villages in the River Nile State, leading to a power outage and the collapse of dozens of buildings, according to the state news agency SUNA.

Six people were killed when homes collapsed due to heavy rains in the northern River Nile State.

A mother and three of her children were also killed in Sennar State in southern Sudan after the collapse of a room in their house due to torrential rains.

Residents displaced

The Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said that 154 homes were damaged in the River Nile State, displacing 1,078 people.

The committee urged local authorities and humanitarian organizations to immediately provide essential needs for the affected population.

Sudan usually experiences heavy rainfall from June to October, as the country faces large-scale flooding every year.

The natural calamities came as a civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues in Sudan since April 2023. The conflict has left tens of thousands of people dead and millions more displaced.

