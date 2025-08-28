Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended his condolences to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the loss of lives in recent floods and landslides in Pakistan.

During a phone conversation with Sharif on Thursday, Erdogan expressed solidarity with the “brotherly people of Pakistan,” noting that Turkish aid operations were already under way in several regions and that Ankara was prepared to provide more comprehensive support if needed.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, the Communications Directorate said.

In recent weeks, India and Pakistan have been battered by relentless monsoon rains and flooding, with over 500 people killed in Pakistan since August 14, mostly over 400 in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, and 819 killed across Pakistan since June 26.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a warning of further rainfall in Punjab and the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from Friday until September 2.