A Kenyan court has ordered the exhumation of bodies suspected to belong to people who were starved and suffocated in the same county where hundreds of members of a doomsday cult were found dead two years ago, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The bodies in the new case are believed to be buried in shallow graves on the outskirts of Malindi in southeastern Kenya's Kilifi County, and 11 suspects are being investigated, Kenya's Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said on X.

"Investigators suspect multiple individuals were murdered through starvation and suffocation," it said.

"The victims may have been starved and suffocated as a result of adopting and promoting extreme religious ideologies."

Shakahola Forest deaths

More than 400 bodies were exhumed from the nearby Shakahola Forest in 2023 in one of the world's worst cult-related disasters in recent history.