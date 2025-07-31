Zambia's government wants to extend its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme another 12 months beyond its current expiry at the end of October, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

The copper-rich Southern African nation has been trying to get its public finances back on track with IMF support after running up a huge debt pile.

Its 38-month Extended Credit Facility was approved in August 2022 for an initial $1.3 billion but was later increased to $1.7 billion. So far about $1.55 billion has been disbursed.

The cabinet statement said Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane had been authorised to ask the IMF for the 12-month extension.

