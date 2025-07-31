AFRICA
US Secretary of State Rubio, Egyptian foreign minister discuss Gaza, Sudan
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has met Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss regional security and efforts to promote stability in the Middle East.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss regional security and efforts to promote stability in the Middle East, the State Department said on Thursday.

During the meeting on Wednesday at the State Department, Rubio thanked Abdelatty for "Egypt’s steadfast support in securing the release of hostages held by Hamas," according to the State Department readout.

"Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Abdelatty also discussed the necessity of a transition to civilian governance in Sudan," it added.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry wrote on X that the productive meeting covered strengthening the strategic partnership, key regional crises and Egypt’s water security.

Mass starvation in Gaza

The meeting comes amid growing alarm from humanitarian agencies about mass starvation in Gaza, where Palestinians have been enduring a blockade on food and aid.

Israel continues a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing more than 60,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The relentless bombardment has devastated Gaza and led to food shortages.

