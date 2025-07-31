US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss regional security and efforts to promote stability in the Middle East, the State Department said on Thursday.

During the meeting on Wednesday at the State Department, Rubio thanked Abdelatty for "Egypt’s steadfast support in securing the release of hostages held by Hamas," according to the State Department readout.

"Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Abdelatty also discussed the necessity of a transition to civilian governance in Sudan," it added.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry wrote on X that the productive meeting covered strengthening the strategic partnership, key regional crises and Egypt’s water security.