Türkiye urges global action to halt Israeli escalation, vows continued support for Syrian stability
At a top security meeting, Türkiye warns against new conflict spirals in the Middle East due to Israel's actions and outlines steps towards long-term regional peace and internal unity.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has chaired the National Security Council in Ankara. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 31, 2025

Türkiye’s National Security Council has called on the international community to act urgently against Israel's widening military offensive in the region, warning that its actions are dragging the Middle East toward catastrophe.

In a statement released after a meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, the council said Israel’s assaults — extending from Gaza to Iran via Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen — amount to violations of international law and deliberate destabilisation.

“The Israeli administration, through genocide in Gaza and by targeting Iran after years of aggression in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, seeks to plunge the region into disaster,” the statement said.

It urged the global community to “assume responsibility” and act swiftly to halt Israel’s actions.

Continued support for Syria

The Council also reviewed developments in Syria, reaffirming Türkiye’s support for efforts aimed at restoring the country’s unity and stability. It warned against any renewed violence or external attempts to undermine Syria’s sovereignty.

“Attacks and occupations targeting Syria’s territorial integrity, and all separatist, destructive, and divisive actions that could drive the country back into a spiral of chaos must be prevented,” the statement read.

Terror-free Türkiye

Turning to domestic security, the Council reviewed progress towards the government’s goal of a “terror-free Türkiye,” noting that successful operations against terrorist groups had helped strengthen national unity and paved the way for more stable progress toward national goals.

“With the removal of the chains of terrorism, our nation’s solidarity will deepen, and steps toward our national objectives will accelerate in a more stable and determined manner,” the statement said.

The Council also voiced concern over growing signs of escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war and reiterated Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to lasting peace.

SOURCE:TRT World
