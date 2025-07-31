Somalia’s central bank has announced a new policy requiring citizens to present national identification cards before accessing banking services.

The move is meant to combat financial crime and restore public trust in financial institutions, the central bank said.

It will affect bank services like opening of accounts, making payments, depositing and withdrawing money and applying loans.

“The regulation is aimed at eliminating fraudulent identity use, curbing money laundering, and ensuring secure access to financial services,” the central bank said.

How did we get here?

Somalia operated without a centralised identification system for more than 30 years following the collapse of President Siad Barre’s government in January 1991.

In that span of time, financial transactions, government services and even law enforcement relied on mutual trust, clan networks or foreign passports in the absence of official identity.

The country rolled out issuance of new biometric identity cards in September 2023. This has since been expanded beyond the capital, Mogadishu, to Galmudug, Hirshabelle, and even Las Anod in the SSC-Khaatumo region.