Roughly 80,000 children are at high risk of cholera as the rainy season begins across West and Central Africa, the UN children's agency (UNICEF) said Wednesday.

In a statement, the agency said active outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria heightened the risk of cholera spreading, raising the threat of cross-border transmission to neighboring countries.

In Congo, the hardest-hit country in the region, health officials reported in July more than 38,000 cases and 951 deaths, with children under the age of five accounting for 25.6% of the cases, according to UNICEF.

Other countries grappling with cholera include Chad, the Republic of Congo, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Togo.

‘Urgent action needed’

UNICEF said there is an urgent need to scale up efforts to prevent further spread and contain the disease across the region.