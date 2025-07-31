South African telecoms operator Vodacom won a partial court victory on Thursday in a 17-year legal battle over compensation potentially worth millions of dollars claimed by an ex-employee for his role in developing a lucrative call-back messaging service.

The ruling by South Africa's Constitutional Court - its highest court - overturns a lower court decision and acknowledges procedural flaws in how the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) handled the case.

The Constitutional Court sent the matter back to the SCA to be re-heard by a different panel of judges, meaning that for the former employee, Nkosana Makate, his hopes for a definitive compensation decision are delayed yet again.

Vodacom had said last year the SCA's judgment, if upheld, would negatively affect its network investment, coverage and social programmes.

‘Fatal shortcomings’