AFRICA
2 min read
'Please Call Me': South African inventor hits setback in battle against Vodacom
Nkosana Makate's hopes for a definitive compensation decision are delayed yet again.
'Please Call Me': South African inventor hits setback in battle against Vodacom
Nkosana Makate claims to be the inventor of the 'Please Call Me'. / Getty Images
July 31, 2025

South African telecoms operator Vodacom won a partial court victory on Thursday in a 17-year legal battle over compensation potentially worth millions of dollars claimed by an ex-employee for his role in developing a lucrative call-back messaging service.

The ruling by South Africa's Constitutional Court - its highest court - overturns a lower court decision and acknowledges procedural flaws in how the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) handled the case.

The Constitutional Court sent the matter back to the SCA to be re-heard by a different panel of judges, meaning that for the former employee, Nkosana Makate, his hopes for a definitive compensation decision are delayed yet again.

Vodacom had said last year the SCA's judgment, if upheld, would negatively affect its network investment, coverage and social programmes.

‘Fatal shortcomings’

Recommended

The Constitutional Court said it had found a number of "fatal shortcomings" in the SCA's judgment issued last year, saying it did not thoroughly deal with why Vodacom's compensation offer was inequitable and accepted Makate's calculations without question.

Vodacom had proposed 47 million rand ($2.6 million) compensation offer, but this was rejected by Makate, and the SCA ordered a new offer of between 5% and 7.5% of the total voice revenue generated from the "Please Call Me" service over two decades, based on a model set out by Makate.

Vodacom, a unit of Britain's Vodafone, said it was pleased with the constitutional court's judgment.

Asked by reporters on Thursday whether he was still confident he could convince the courts to award him a higher compensation amount, Makate said "definitely". "I'm still resilient, I'll forever be."

This was the second time the case has appeared before the Constitutional Court. In 2016 it ruled Vodacom should determine a reasonable compensation through negotiations with Makate.

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Egypt's Sisi says Israel's war in Gaza a 'systematic genocide'
South Africa says relations with US 'reached a low'
Türkiye-Africa relations getting stronger in all areas
South Africa urges more countries to stand up to Israel's 'genocidal activities'
Ankara launches Parliamentary Commission to build 'Terror-Free Türkiye' in historic move
Foreign mercenaries hired to fight for RSF paramilitaries - Sudan army
'Risk of starvation' for thousands trapped in besieged Sudan city
Türkiye taking historic steps to safeguard nation’s future: Erdogan
Kiev working on visit by Türkiye’s president: envoy
Guinea revokes bauxite mining deal with UAE aluminium firm
Pay TV provider MultiChoice insists subscription fee cuts 'not tenable' in Ghana
Rwanda agrees to take up to 250 deportees from US
70 Al Shabaab terrorists killed in botched suicide bombing in Somalia
Russia's former president Medvedev warns of 'further steps' after Moscow abandons missile moratorium
Netanyahu blocked Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal backed by security chiefs — Israeli media
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us