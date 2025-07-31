Britain rejected Israeli criticism on Wednesday that it was rewarding resistance group Hamas by setting out plans to recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel took steps to improve the situation in Gaza and bring about peace.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's ultimatum, setting a September deadline, prompted an immediate rebuke from Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, who said the decision rewards Hamas.

US President Donald Trump also said he did not think Hamas "should be rewarded" with recognition of Palestinian independence.

But British Transport Minister Heidi Alexander — designated by the government to respond to media questions on Wednesday — said: "This is not a reward for Hamas.

"Hamas is a vile terrorist organisation that has committed appalling atrocities. This is about the Palestinian people. It's about those children that we see in Gaza who are starving to death," Alexander said.

"We've got to ratchet up pressure on the Israeli government to lift the restrictions to get aid back into Gaza."

Starmer's decision follows that of French President Emmanuel Macron, who announced last week that Paris would recognise Palestinian statehood in September, becoming one of the first major Western powers to do so, because of the dire humanitarian conditions in the enclave.