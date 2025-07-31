The US must agree to compensate Iran for losses incurred during last month's war, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing Iran's foreign minister.

"They should explain why they attacked us in the middle of ... negotiations, and they have to ensure that they are not going to repeat that (during future talks)," Abbas Araghchi told FT in an interview in Tehran.

"And they have to compensate (Iran for) the damage that they have done."

The report said Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff exchanged messages with each other during and since the war, with the Iranian official emphasising to his American counterpart the need for a "win-win solution" to end the long-running standoff over Iran's nuclear programme.