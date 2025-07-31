Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has said that the recognition process for the Palestinian state "must begin now,” in a press release just before his visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

“Germany will also be forced to respond to unilateral steps,” he also warned on Thursday, hinting that the process may go quicker depending on circumstances.

He noted that a negotiated two-state solution remains the "only way" to achieve a sustainable solution to the conflict, enabling people on both sides to live in peace, security, and dignity.

"In the face of open threats of annexation from parts of the Israeli government, a rapidly growing number of countries, including European ones, are prepared to recognise a Palestinian state without prior negotiations. The region and the Middle East peace process are thus at a crossroads," he added.