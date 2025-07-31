Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed efforts to achieve peace in Sudan in a phone call Wednesday with his Sudanese counterpart Omar Siddiq.

The two sides reviewed “Egypt’s efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability in Sudan and preserving the resources of the Sudanese people, including discussions within the framework of the international quartet on Sudan, in which Egypt is engaged,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s ongoing support for “Sudan’s sovereignty, national institutions and the unity and territorial integrity of the country,” emphasising Egypt’s rejection of “any steps that would threaten Sudan’s unity.”

Siddiq expressed his appreciation for “Egypt’s continued support for Sudan’s sovereignty and security” and voiced his aspiration to “further develop bilateral relations between the two countries,” the statement added.