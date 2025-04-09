The Sudanese government on Wednesday reiterated its accusation that the UAE is "playing a key role" in the country's conflict, a day before an International Court of Justice hearing against Abu Dhabi over genocide allegations.

The Sudanese army, with which the government is aligned, has been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for nearly two years, in a conflict that has resulted in one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations.

"The United Arab Emirates has played a key role in the escalation of the conflict in Sudan. It has committed acts contrary to humanity and crimes that could lead to international prosecution," Sudan's Information Minister Khalid al-Aiser told a press conference.

Masalit massacre

It has argued the UAE's alleged support for the RSF makes it "complicit in the genocide on the Masalit", a non-Arab ethnic group that has been a target of brutal violence by the RSF in the country's vast western Darfur region.

ICC prosecutor seeking warrants for alleged war crimes in Darfur - TRT Afrika Karim Khana accuses both government forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force of committing war crimes or genocide in Darfur. 🔗

Abu Dhabi, which has repeatedly denied accusations that it supports the RSF, has dismissed the case as a "publicity stunt" and said it would try to have it thrown out.

Aiser said on Wednesday that Khartoum has "sufficient evidence" to back up its claims.

Sudan's war has killed tens of thousands of people and uprooted more than 12 million. Famine has been declared in parts of the country and is likely to spread, according to a UN-backed assessment.

Sudan has called for so-called "provisional measures", urging the ICJ to issue emergency orders to force the UAE to pay reparations, among other requests.

The orders of the ICJ, which rules in disputes between states, are legally binding, but it has no direct power to enforce them.

United Nations experts in January 2024 described claims that the UAE had transported weapons to the RSF through neighbouring Chad as credible.



