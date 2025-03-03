Ouagadougou was ablaze with cinematic magic as the 29th edition of the Pan-African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou (FESPACO) rolled out its red carpet from February 22nd to March 1st, 2025.

A constellation of stars descended upon the Burkinabe capital, including the country’s Transitional President Ibrahim Traoré, who joined in celebrating the vibrant tapestry of African cinema.

The festival kicked off with a flourish, showcasing the highly anticipated "Black Tea," a romantic drama directed by the acclaimed Mauritanian filmmaker Abderrahmane Sissako.

The film released in 2024 tells the story of an Ivorian woman's journey to China, where she finds love and a new life in a tea export shop.

Organisers hailed Sissako's work as a "cinematic gem," praising his exploration of "themes of identity, culture, and human connections in a deeply universal narrative."

Golden Stallion of Yennenga

The highest award of FESPACO 2025, however, went to Burkina Faso’s Dani Kouyaté, whose film "Katanga, the Dance of the Scorpions" won the Golden Stallion of Yennenga Award.

The epic, Shakespearean-inspired drama, filmed entirely in Burkina Faso, captivated audiences and won the cash prize of 20 million CFA francs ($31,720).

Burkina Faso’s President, Ibrahim Traoré, presented Kouyaté the award and praised film enthusiasts for the “resounding success of this celebration of African cinema.”

"The director [Dani Kouyaté] shows legitimate recognition for the courage and self-sacrifice of our worthy daughters and sons committed to victory over the forces of evil, Traoré said on social media after the event.

Beyond the Golden Stallion, "Katanga" also snagged the FDCT Special Prize, the UEMOA Special Prize for feature-length fiction, the Sembène Ousmane Prize from the Ecobank Foundation, and the Paulin Soumanou Vieyra African Critics Prize, solidifying Kouyaté's status as a cinematic powerhouse.

The festival saw a staggering 364 films submitted for competition, which organisers said is a testament to the surging creative energy of African filmmakers.

The next edition of FESPACO is scheduled for February 27th to March 6th, 2027.