Libyan National Army Commander Haftar, Egyptian intelligence chief discuss security cooperation
Officials said the discussions focused on strengthening coordination on security and intelligence matters and addressing issues of mutual concern.
Haftar received Rashad and his delegation to discuss security and intelligence cooperation. Photo: Libya Review/ X / Others
August 25, 2025

The Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar met with Egyptian intelligence chief Major General Hassan Rashad in Benghazi to discuss security and intelligence cooperation, according to a statement by Haftar’s forces on Sunday.

Haftar received Rashad and his delegation at his office, the statement said, without providing details on the length of the Egyptian official’s visit. Egypt has not issued a statement on the meeting.

The discussions focused on strengthening coordination on security and intelligence matters and addressing issues of mutual concern “to support stability and serve the higher interests of both nations,” the statement said.

During the meeting, Rashad congratulated Haftar’s sons -- Lt. Gen. Saddam Haftar, deputy general commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), and Lt. Gen. Khaled Haftar, chief of staff -- on their recent promotions and new roles, according to the statement.

Haftar appointed Saddam as his deputy on Aug. 11 and Khaled as chief of staff on Aug. 19, replacing Lt. Gen. Abdel Razek al-Nadori.

Divided military

Libya’s military remains split between forces in the east led by Haftar and forces in the west under the general staff aligned with the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) headed by Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

For years, the UN mission in Libya has led efforts to unify the military through the “5+5” Joint Military Commission, which includes five officers from the west and five from Haftar’s forces in the east.

The UN is also mediating separate talks aimed at holding elections to break the political deadlock between the two rival administration.

Libyans hope that the long-delayed elections will bring an end to years of political division and conflict, closing the chapter on the transitional period that began with Muammar Gaddafi's overthrow in 2011.

SOURCE:AA
