The Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar met with Egyptian intelligence chief Major General Hassan Rashad in Benghazi to discuss security and intelligence cooperation, according to a statement by Haftar’s forces on Sunday.

Haftar received Rashad and his delegation at his office, the statement said, without providing details on the length of the Egyptian official’s visit. Egypt has not issued a statement on the meeting.

The discussions focused on strengthening coordination on security and intelligence matters and addressing issues of mutual concern “to support stability and serve the higher interests of both nations,” the statement said.

During the meeting, Rashad congratulated Haftar’s sons -- Lt. Gen. Saddam Haftar, deputy general commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), and Lt. Gen. Khaled Haftar, chief of staff -- on their recent promotions and new roles, according to the statement.

Haftar appointed Saddam as his deputy on Aug. 11 and Khaled as chief of staff on Aug. 19, replacing Lt. Gen. Abdel Razek al-Nadori.

