AFRICA
2 min read
Gambian ex-soldier jailed for over 67 years in US for Jammeh-era torture
Michael Sang Correa was sentenced to 810 months in prison for his participation in the torture of numerous victims in Gambia in 2006.
Gambian ex-soldier jailed for over 67 years in US for Jammeh-era torture
Michael Sang Correa was part of an armed unit run by former president Yahya Jammeh (pictured). / Getty
August 23, 2025

Gambian man who was part of an armed unit run by former president Yahya Jammeh and was convicted of torture by a US jury in April has been sentenced to more than 67 years in prison, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

A Colorado jury convicted the Gambian national, Michael Sang Correa, for his participation in the torture of numerous victims in Gambia in 2006, including beating and flesh burning, because of the victims' purported involvement in a coup plot against the then-president, the Justice Department said.

Correa, 46, was sentenced to 810 months in prison by Senior Judge Christine Arguello for the District of Colorado after conviction on one count of conspiracy to commit torture and five counts of torture, the department said in a statement.

The case marked the first criminal prosecution over involvement in the feared armed group known as "the Junglers", which operated in Gambia's police state during Jammeh's rule.

The former president seized power in 1994 and foiled several attempts to overthrow him before he lost a 2016 election.

Recommended

Torture abroad

Correa was arrested in 2020 under a law which makes it a crime for anyone in the US to commit torture abroad. Jammeh denied torture during his rule.

The Junglers were a secretive offshoot of the Gambian army that took orders from Jammeh. Rights groups and former victims say they carried out brutalities that worsened after a failed coup in 2006.

Suspected coup plotters and other outspoken opponents of Jammeh were taken to the National Intelligence Agency near one of the capital Banjul's white sand beaches, according to victims.

Some found themselves in a torture chamber where they were subjected to electric shocks, beatings and burning with acid, they said.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us