DR Congo's military prosecutor on Friday asked for the death penalty for former President Joseph Kabila, who is being tried in absentia in a treason case that includes war crimes charges related to his nearly 20-year rule of the central African nation.
Kabila, who led Congo from 2001 to 2019, has been on trial since July, charged with war crimes, murder and rape.
He took office at the age of 29 — after his father and former President Laurent Kabila was assassinated — and extended his mandate by delaying elections for two years after his term ended in 2017.
He is also accused by the Congolese government of supporting the M23 rebels who have seized major cities and towns in the country’s east in the past months.
Presidential immunity revoked
Kabila had been in self-imposed exile since 2023 until April, when he arrived in the rebel-held city of Goma following its seizure in a rapid rebel offensive.
Kabila’s presidential immunity was revoked in May. His current whereabouts are unknown.
In court on Friday, Gen. Lucien René Likulia representing the prosecution also asked, in addition to the death penalty, for a 20-year-sentence for Kabila's alleged apologetic behavior for war crimes and 15 years for conspiracy. The general did not elaborate on those charges or say what they refer to.
No date has been set for the sentencing.
Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi last year accused Kabila of backing the rebels and “preparing an insurrection” with them, a claim Kabila denies.