India and several African nations have kicked off a maiden naval exercise off the coast of Tanzania’s port city of Dar es Salaam, marking a major milestone in India-Africa defense ties.

The six-day Africa India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) exercise was launched on Sunday and is jointly hosted by the Indian Navy and the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF).

It has drawn participation from 10 nations including Comoros, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, India and the host country, Tanzania.

“This exercise reflects our shared commitment to ensuring peace and security in the Indian Ocean region,” said Indian Navy officials in a statement.

“It strengthens collective capability to respond to maritime threats and enhances regional cooperation.”

‘New era’

Indian naval vessels the INS Chennai (guided missile destroyer), INS Kesari (tank landing ship) and INS Sunayna (offshore patrol vessel) are among the key participants in t he exercise, which is part of India’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).

Tanzania’s Defence Minister Stergomena Lawrence Tax, who co-hosted the opening ceremony aboard the INS Chennai, hailed the joint exercise as a “new era” in the Africa-India strategic maritime partnership.

“In these uncertain times, regional cooperation is no longer optional—it is a necessity,” Tax told reporters. “This exercise allows us to train together, plan together and act together when the need arises. We’re proud to be part of this historical moment.”

The harbor phase of the exercise includes high-level planning sessions, command post exercises focusing on anti-piracy operations and joint training on ship boarding and search operations.

Tactical maneuvers



Sports and cultural exchanges are also planned to foster goodwill among participants.

“This collaboration is essential to build trust,” said Tax. “It shows the world that Africa and India can stand shoulder-to-shoulder to secure our maritime commons.”

From April 16-18, the sea phase of AIKEYME will commence, featuring live drills focused on coordinated maritime patrols, rescue operations and tactical maneuvering.

Tanzania, which has one of the longest coastlines in East Africa, views the exercise as crucial to strengthening its naval capabilities in addressing piracy, illegal fishing and trafficking along its waters.

“We’ve seen how maritime threats destabilize economies. Through AIKEYME, we gain skills and strategies to protect our coastline and collaborate with others in real-time,” Tax told Anadolu.

Deepen engagement

The AIKEYME exercise also aligns with India’s Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR) initiative championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen strategic engagement with African partners.

For Tanzania, the partnership brings more than just military gains.

“This is a stepping stone toward greater cooperation in maritime security, trade and disaster response,” said Tax. “It reaffirms our belief that the Indian Ocean should be a zone of peace and shared prosperity.”