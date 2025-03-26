AFRICA
Namibia announces new visa rules for U.S. tourists starting April
Previously, American citizens could visit Namibia for tourism or short business trips under 90 days without a visa.
The policy change comes shortly after Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was sworn in as Namibia’s first female president. / Reuters
March 26, 2025

In a significant shift in travel regulations, U.S. citizens travelling to Namibia will soon require visas to enter the country for tourism purposes.

This policy change comes shortly after Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was sworn in as Namibia’s first female president.

The United States Embassy in Namibia released the official statement on Tuesday evening, confirming the new policy will take effect on April 1, 2025.

Beginning April 1, 2025, the Namibian Government will require U.S. citizen tourists to obtain a visa prior to entering the country. Visitors are recommended to apply for their visa in advance of planned travel through Namibia’s online visa on arrival portal,” the embassy stated via X.

The announcement marks a departure from the previous arrangement, which allowed U.S. passport holders to visit Namibia for tourism or informal business meetings for up to 90 days without a visa.

“Visitors using this online visa application system must carry a hard copy of their approval notice when they travel,” the statement added.

The Namibian government will provide an alternative for visitors coming in through high-volume sights, the statement says.

“Visitors arriving in Windhoek, Walvis Bay, or entering at high-volume border crossing points will also have the option of purchasing a tourist visa upon arrival at the respective airport or border crossing point.”

The decision aligns with an announcement last May that revealed Namibia’s intention to introduce visa requirements for countries that do not reciprocate visa-free travel for Namibian nationals.

As outlined in that statement, “This strategic decision, aimed at fostering fair and balanced diplomatic relations, will affect a total of 31 countries.”

The list included several Western nations, with the United States and the United Kingdom among them.

Namibia received more than 800,000 international tourists in 2023 according to the Namibian Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
