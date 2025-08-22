South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has fired the country's finance minister, state-owned radio announced, the seventh replacement to the position since 2020.

Kiir gave no reason for firing Marial Dongrin Ater, who had held the post since July 2024.

State radio said late on Thursday that Athian Ding Athian would take up the position, which he previously held between 2020 and 2021.

Kiir also fired the minister in charge of investment, the radio reported.

Dwindling oil revenues

South Sudan's economic performance has faced hurdles in recent years amid communal violence, with crude oil export revenue having dwindled since a 2013-2018 civil war and more recently export disruptions due to war in neighbouring Sudan.