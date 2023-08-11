By Staff Reporter

Hassan II Mosque located in Casablanca, Morocco, is one of the largest mosques in the world. It occupies about 9 hectres of land.

The building was completed in 1993 and commissioned by King Hassan II to be the most ambitious structure ever built in Morocco. It the world's second tallest minaret at 210 metres (689 ft).

The Abuja National Mosque which is located on Independence Avenue in the Nigerian capital. It was built in the year 1984.

A view from the Mosque of Ibn Tulun in Egyptian capital Cairo. It is the largest mosque in Cairo in terms of land size and one of the oldest mosques in Egypt and in Africa in general.

Historians say the mosque was completed in the year 265 AH in the Islamic calendar equivalent to the year 878/879 in the Gregorian calendar.

This is the Great Mosque of Djenne whch is the largest mud brick building in the world. It is considered by many architects to be one of the greatest achievements of the Sudano-Sahelian architectural style.

This is a grand religious educational center, which includes an Ottoman-styled mosque. It is a major attraction for both Muslims and non-Muslims in South Africa's city of Johannesburg.

This is the People's Mosque Complex which was built with the support of Turkiye's Religious Affairs Directorate and the Aziz Mahmut Hudayi Foundation ahead of the inauguration in Accra, Ghana on July 15, 2021.

The Grand Mosque is one of the landmarks of the capital city Khartoum. The mosque was built in 1900 AD.

The Uqba Ibn Nafi Mosque which is located in the UNESCO Heritage town of Khairouan, Tunisia. It is one of the largest Islamic monuments in North Africa.

It was built the year 50 AH equivalent to 670AD. The mosque occupies an area of over 9,000 square metres.

The Agadez Grand Mosque in Niger was first built in 1515 by a famous Islamic scholar Imam Bakhili.

It has a 27-metre tall minaret making it the tallest-ever built mud-brick structure.

The mosque serves as a compass for the people to get around the city. It also attracts tourists and researchers from around the world.