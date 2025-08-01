Scheduled passenger flights resumed between Istanbul and Syria’s Aleppo on Friday after a 13-year pause, Türkiye’s Transport Ministry announced.

“As of today, Turkish Airlines has started passenger flights on the Istanbul–Aleppo line and will operate flights three times a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays,” Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a statement on Friday.

Uraloglu stated that Turkish Airlines will increase its flights on the Istanbul–Aleppo route to five days a week as of August 15, and to seven days a week as of September 1.

The low-cost carrier AJet will also operate its first flight on Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport–Aleppo route on Saturday.

“We will operate flights on the Sabiha Gokcen–Aleppo route every day of the week, starting August 4,” Uraloglu said.