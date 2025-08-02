AFRICA
1 min read
UN denies finalised plan to relocate key agencies to Kenya
Deputy spokesman says proposal to move UNICEF, UN Women, and UNFPA from New York still under discussion
Kenya hosts several UN agencie including UNEP and UN-Habitat. / Reuters
August 2, 2025

A UN official pushed back Friday on reports suggesting that the global organization has finalised plans to relocate key agency offices to Kenya by 2026.

"It's not a sure thing," deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters when asked if he confirms reports that UNICEF, UN Women, and UNFPA headquarters will be relocated from New York City to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi by 2026.

"There are certain options, as you know, that are being considered in terms of dealing with making the United Nations more cost-effective," he said.

Recommended

Certain proposals are being discussed at various levels, such as with the executive boards of the various agencies and the staff of the organizations, he said.

"So we're at an early stage, but what the Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) told you is that one of the steps being considered is to put more of our operations into the field and into places where the costs are lower," Haq said.

SOURCE:AA
