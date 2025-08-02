A UN official pushed back Friday on reports suggesting that the global organization has finalised plans to relocate key agency offices to Kenya by 2026.

"It's not a sure thing," deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters when asked if he confirms reports that UNICEF, UN Women, and UNFPA headquarters will be relocated from New York City to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi by 2026.

"There are certain options, as you know, that are being considered in terms of dealing with making the United Nations more cost-effective," he said.