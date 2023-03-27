English Premier League club Chelsea have hosted their first-ever Open Iftar, a community event during Ramadan at home stadium Stamford Bridge.

Hundreds of people attended the dinner at the West London ground on Sunday. The event was oraganised by Chelsea Foundation, the club's charitable arm, and Ramadan Tent Project, a charity organisation committed to spreading the message of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Chelsea Foundation head Simon Taylor, Islamic Relief’s UK Director Tufail Hussain, and the first black footballer to play for Chelsea, Paul Canoville were among the attendees.

Speaking to Anadolu news agency, Omar Salha, the founder of Ramadan Tent Project, said they were aiming to bring people together. He described the event as ‘’historic.”

''Football unites people, but also Ramadan unites people, and Open Iftar turns strangers into friends," he said, adding that at such events people of different ages and faiths meet.

The project also organised another fast-breaking meal gathering at the famous Victoria and Albert Museum in London on Friday, which was attended by more than 400 people.

The organisers thanked all those who attended the dinner, saying: "10 years of Open Iftar and we were so pleased to make history by having it take place pitch-side at Chelsea.’’

Muslims around the world started this year’s obligatory Ramadan fast last week, where they fast from dawn to dusk intended to bring them close to God.

They believe God began revealing the Muslim holy book of Quran to the Prophet Muhammad during Ramadan more than 1,400 years ago.