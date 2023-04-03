AFRICA
DRC landslide kills 20, more missing
The authorities and residents have been working to find those trapped in the mud following Sunday's disaster.
Landslides in eastern DRC are relatively common with one in December 2022 killing dozens of people / Photo: AA
April 3, 2023

A landslide in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed at least twenty people and many others are missing.

It happened in the village of Bulwa in Masisi administrative area in the east of the country on Sunday.

The military administrator of the area, Col. Reny Matadi, told TRT Afrika twenty bodies had been retrieved.

He said the death toll is ''provincial and could rise.'' Search and rescue operations are ongoing as people ''might have been trapped in the mud'', he added.

It's unclear what caused the landslide from nearby hills as there were no rains.

Landslides are relatively common in the hilly slopes of eastern Congo, where heavy rains can saturate and loosen the soil.

Experts say land usually becomes more vulnerable due to mining activities, tree-felling, or construction works.

In December last year, intense rains in the country's capital Kinshasa caused flooding and landslides that killed around 170 people.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
