Rwandan genocide: Reconciliation, progress, and innovation, ​​29 years on
Rwanda has made significant progress since the 1994 genocide establishing political stability, embracing technology and tourism becoming a major source of foreign exchange earnings.
Rwandan genocide happened in 1994 but since then the country has made progress in its development. Photo/AA / Others
April 7, 2023

By

Coletta Wanjohi

It has been 29 years since the Rwandan genocide, where approximately 800,000 people, mostly from the Tutsi ethnic group, were killed over the course of 100 days.

The United Nations and the African Union is reminding the world to stand firm against rising intolerance and to continue building a future of dignity, security, justice, and human rights for all.

“Never again should genocide rear its ugly head on African soil,” said Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security said.

However, today, Rwanda has achieved remarkable development since the horrific genocide, which was one of the most catastrophic events of the 20th century and resulted in the mass murder of Tutsis and moderate Hutus by Hutu extremists.

The use of language that promotes ethnic segregation has been made illegal in the country.

The life expectancy of Rwandans has risen to over 60 years, which is twice as long as it was in 1994. Additionally, there has been a significant decline in the number of child deaths under the age of five, dropping from 230 per 1,000 to 55 in the last two decades.

In June 2002, Rwanda began its own special healing and reconciliation process through a grassroots justice model called the Gacaca court system.

Over the course of a decade, the local courts tried close to two million suspects of the genocide.

And women make up 61.3% of the Rwandan parliament, making it one of the countries with the highest share of women in parliament globally.

Let us be ever vigilant and ready to act and let us truly honour the memories of all Rwandans who perished by building a future of dignity security justice and human rights for all

- UN Secretary General Antonio Gutters

Rwanda has also become one of the few vaccine-producing countries in Africa, with a production facility set up by German firm Biontech in the country.

Tourism has become a major source of foreign exchange earnings for Rwanda, with gorilla tracking being one of its major international attractions.

Additionally, Rwanda has established a compulsory universal healthcare system known as ‘Mutuelle de Santé’ and is one of the first nations in Africa to launch a national drone delivery system.

It has also embraced technology and innovation, introducing Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbots to help Rwandans have easier access to consultations with medical professionals.

In 2008, Rwanda banned plastic bags, and UN-Habitat declared Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali, as one of Africa’s cleanest cities.

In sports, Rwanda has invested heavily through partnerships with international football clubs such as Arsenal and PSG.

It has also invested in the Basketball World Road Cycling Championships.

Today, the younger generation, who were born after the genocide, embody the optimistic outlook of a fresh wave of Rwandans who identify themselves not by their ethnic group but by their nationality.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
