AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Death toll from Cyclone Freddy passes 1000 in Malawi
The disaster hit southern African countries of Malawi and Mozambique in March triggering widespread floods and leaving a trail of destruction.
Death toll from Cyclone Freddy passes 1000 in Malawi
The cyclone devastated southern Africa causing massive displacement of people / Photo: Reuters
April 12, 2023

The President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera says the death toll from Cyclone Freddy which hit his country in March has risen sharply to more than 1,000 people.

This is coming as the southern African nation continues to recover from one of the deadliest storms to strike the continent in the last two decades.

Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction in its wake after ripping through Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar, first in late February before circling back in March.

“This devastating climate-change event has killed over 1,000 people, displaced over half a million, and affected over two million through the washing away of homes, roads, bridges, crops, markets, schools, clothes, businesses, and power lines,” said Chakwera on Wednesday.

Opening the tobacco marketing season in Malawi, a landlocked country, Chakwera said the economic situation no longer remains the same because of the impact of Cyclone Freddy.

He appealed to Malawians to work together as the country recovers from the impact of the disaster which has damaged 405 kilometers (252 miles) of road infrastructure, 63 health facilities, and 500 schools.

Freddy struck Mozambique and Malawi earlier in March for the second time in a month, destroying scores of homes and triggering widespread floods.

Seventy-six deaths were recorded in Mozambique, where more than 33,000 houses were destroyed.

The storm affected over 2 million people and displaced over half a million in Malawi, President Chakwera said.

He did not give an explanation as to why the death toll had jumped from an estimate of more than 500 people on March 20, but hundreds of people were still missing in Malawi in late March.

Freddy developed off the coast of Australia, crossed the entire South Indian Ocean and travelled more than 8,000 km (4,970 miles) before making landfall in Madagascar.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us