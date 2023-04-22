AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Mali: At least nine killed in triple suicide bombing
Unverifiable images shared on social media showed several buildings, including a petrol station, destroyed by the blast.
Mali: At least nine killed in triple suicide bombing
/ Others
April 22, 2023

At least nine civilians were killed and over 60 injured in a triple suicide bomb attack in the central Mali town of Sevare, Yacouba Maiga, a spokesman for the regional governor, said.

"The blast destroyed about 20 houses in the neighbourhood. There are a total of nine dead and about 60 wounded, all civilians," Maiga told Reuters news agency by phone.

Earlier on Saturday, the West African country's government said in a statement read on national television that "a terrorist attack" h ad been stopped by the army in Savare.

"Three vehicles filled with explosives were destroyed by army drone fire," the statement said, without giving further details on casualties.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us