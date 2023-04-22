At least nine civilians were killed and over 60 injured in a triple suicide bomb attack in the central Mali town of Sevare, Yacouba Maiga, a spokesman for the regional governor, said.

"The blast destroyed about 20 houses in the neighbourhood. There are a total of nine dead and about 60 wounded, all civilians," Maiga told Reuters news agency by phone.

Earlier on Saturday, the West African country's government said in a statement read on national television that "a terrorist attack" h ad been stopped by the army in Savare.

"Three vehicles filled with explosives were destroyed by army drone fire," the statement said, without giving further details on casualties.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.