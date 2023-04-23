TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's largest warship TCG Anadolu sets off from Istanbul for Black Sea
Türkiye’s largest warship TCG Anadolu rendered a 21-gun salute in honor of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as it sailed through the Bosphorus Strait on Sunday.
President Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan, accompanied by children from Türkiye’s southern quake-hit areas, were out on deck of Dolmabache Palace to see off the vessel as it sailed on the Bosphorus Strait. (AA) / Others
April 23, 2023

The vessel, which is the world’s first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier, departed the port of Sarayburnu in Istanbul and sailed past the Dolmabahce Palace.

President Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan, accompanied by children from Türkiye’s southern quake-hit areas, were out on the palace deck to see off the TCG Anadolu.

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and top Turkish military commanders were aboard the TCG Anadolu, which was escorted by Turkish Air Force helicopters as it passed through the strait.

Built in Istanbul-based shipyard Sedef, the ship, named TCG Anadolu, can carry helicopters, drones, land vehicles, light warcraft, and personnel.

Turkish UCAVs Bayraktar TB3 and Kizilelma drones, and light attack aircraft Hurjet, can land on and take off from the ship.

TCG Anadolu will carry four mechanised, two landing craft air-cushion (LCAC), and two personnel landing vehicles (LCVP), as well as aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

With a length of 231 metres (some 758 feet) and a width of 32 metres (105 feet), the full load displacement equals some 27,000 tonnes.

SOURCE:TRT World
