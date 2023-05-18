AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Foreign interference key obstacle to Africa growth, leaders say
A three-day symposium on Africa security was held in Kigali, Rwanda, where participants urged African states to embrace local solutions for local problems.
AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki was among those who attended the security conference in Kigali, Rwanda. Photo: AA / AA
May 18, 2023

By Brian Okoth

A three-day conference in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, has pinpointed foreign interference as a major obstacle to the development of African nations.

During the 10th National Security Symposium attended by senior defence officers, policymakers, diplomats and academics, the participants deliberated on practical solutions to security challenges in Africa.

The theme of this year’s seminar is “Contemporary Security Challenges: The African Perspective.”

The African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat, who was part of a panel discussion on Thursday, said that in any conflict on the continent, there’s always a foreign catalyst.

He said the external influence tends to destabilise nations and make conflict resolution more complex.

The AU Commission boss said in most instances, rival nations tend to seek external help before exhausting internal conflict resolution mechanisms.

“There is also the weakness of intra-African solidarity. Very often governments justify their calling upon other forces due to the fact that they are not able to face certain situations. They resort to external forces in order to maintain peace in their territories,” said Faki.

Rwanda’s Foreign minister Vincent Biruta said the colonial-era ties have made it difficult for African nations to free themselves from foreign intrusion.

“Foreign interference is not a new phenomenon, and it is not just about Africa. It has existed in various forms throughout history, and it will persist in the years to come,” he said.

Kenyan scholar Patrick Loch Lumumba, famously known as PLO, said: “We regained independence by mimicking European governance systems. No African country will ever succeed on the basis of those systems.”

“There is a new scramble for Africa. And the military bases you see here, are telling you: ‘If you don’t behave, we are going to use force’,” added Lumumba.

Zimbabwean lawyer, Brian Kagoro, said the external influence could take the form of religion and education, among other factors.

The participants urged African states to take control of their own affairs, find unique solutions to their problems, and put their interests first during conflict resolution.

“While some powers may seek to assert their influence based on their own interests, it is ultimately our responsibility to safeguard our sovereignty, define our interests and the path to achieve those priorities,” said Rwanda’s Foreign minister Biruta.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
