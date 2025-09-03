The massive Dangote refinery has sharply ramped up operations since it opened last year, reshaping global oil and fuel trade flows. The refinery's first exports of petrol to the United States are expected to reach New York later this month, data from ship tracking service Kpler showed.

However, the refinery has also struggled with frequent outages. The plant's RFCCU was expected to run at lower rates through October after a string of issues earlier this year, Reuters reported in May.

The anticipated length of the current outage is weighing on petrol availability in the Atlantic Basin, lifting US refiners' profit margins on the fuel, market sources said, despite the unofficial end of the US summer driving season earlier this week.

The US petrol futures crack spread – the difference in the price of the fuel versus the price of crude oil – gained nearly 3% on Wednesday to the highest level since August 19. It had jumped more than 8% on Tuesday.