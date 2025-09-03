AFRICA
Senior ringleaders among 14 Al Shabab terrorists killed in Somalia
Fourteen Al-Shabab terrorists, including four senior ringleaders, have been killed during a military operation carried out jointly by the Somali intelligence agency and supported by international security partners.
September 3, 2025

Fourteen Al-Shabab terrorists, including four senior ringleaders, were killed during a military operation carried out jointly by the intelligence agency and supported by international security partners, Somalia's security forces said on Wednesday.

The National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) identified the senior terrorist ringleaders killed in the operation in the Shaw area of the Hiran region as Abdullahi Hassan Omar, the head of the group's so-called "Amniyat" in Hirshabelle state; Osman, a finance operative; Qudame Dhere, and Abdul Ladhif.

"Security forces specifically targeted a facility where these leaders were staying, successfully neutralising all of them along with approximately ten other members of the terrorist militia," the NISA statement said.

It said the operation is part of an ongoing strategic campaign led by the central government in collaboration with the Somali people and international allies aimed at "eradicating the Khawarij extremist threat."

Perennial Al-Shabab threat

The Somali government refers to the terrorist group Al-Shabab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda, as Khawarij.

Since July, the Somali army, with the support of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and other international partners, has increased operations against the Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group in Somalia's south and central provinces.

Al-Shabab, which has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, frequently targets security forces, officials, and civilians.

SOURCE:AA
