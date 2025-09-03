Qatari investment firm Al Mansour Holding hopes to invest $21 billion in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where Doha is mediating to end years of conflict in the east, the Congolese government announced on Wednesday.

Group founder and royal family member Sheikh Mansour bin Jabor bin Jassim Al Thani visited the DRC capital Kinshasa on Tuesday as part of an African tour.

The Qatari delegation presented a "letter of intent" for an investment of nearly $21 billion in the DRC during a meeting with Prime Minister Judith Suminwa, her office said in a statement.

The investment would be in various sectors, including agriculture, finance, mining, pharmaceuticals and hydrocarbons, it added.

Visiting DRC 'in private capacity'