Why Zambia banned maize exports to DRC: President Hichilema
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema says his government imposed a ban on maize exports to DRC because the neighbouring nation was buying the commodity illegally.
May 19, 2023

By Brian Okoth

Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema has said his government imposed a ban on maize exports to the Democratic Republic of Congo because traders in the neighbouring nation were acquiring the grains illegally.

He said the illegal trade resulted in maize shortage in Zambia, prompting the government’s reaction.

Addressing the nation at State House in the capital Lusaka, Hichilema said the ban would only be lifted if DRC streamlines its trade operations with Zambia.

“We want to trade formally. This issue of our neighbours entering our country and directly buying maize from the fields is illegal. We have asked our neighbours who are short of food to place an order, formally.”

The president said the DRC government had extended a formal request to purchase maize from Zambia, and that his administration will review the application.

Hichilema said the DRC millers would be required to pay for the maize through Zambian banks.

After the ban was imposed in April, the DRC government told its citizens that Zambia made the decision because of maize shortage in the country. Maize is the national staple food in Zambia.

According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), Zambia produced the largest maize crop on record in the 2021-22 marketing year, reaching 3.6 million tonnes, nearly 7 per cent larger than the 3.4 million tonnes produced in 2020-21.

