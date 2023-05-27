AFRICA
2 MIN READ
''Many Rwanda genocide fugitives are still at large'' - spokesperson
Rwanda says it continues to hunt for the killers of more than 800 000 victims of the 1994 genocide.
''Many Rwanda genocide fugitives are still at large'' - spokesperson
Most wanted Rwandan genocide suspect arrested in South Africa / Photo: Reuters
By Gaure Mdee
May 27, 2023

Rwanda has welcomed the capture of Fulgence Kayishema, a suspect linked to the Rwandan genocide more than 20 years ago, but says there are still many fugitives at large.

Government Spokesperson Yolande Makolo told TRT Afrika: "We will continue to work with partner states and institutions to ensure that they are held to account for crimes committed in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi."

Fulgence Kayishema is accused of ordering the killing of approximately 2,000 Tutsis during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

He was captured on May 25 in South Africa, according to the United Nations tribunal for war crimes committed in Rwanda.

Makolo said Rwanda thanks the Office of the Prosecutor of the IRMCT that worked with the Rwandan Prosecution and South African authorities on the arrest

"This arrest is a tangible demonstration that this commitment does not fade and that justice will be done, no matter how long it takes," said IRMCT prosecutor Serge Brammertz.

In 2001, the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda indicted Kayishema and charged him with genocide and crimes against humanity for killings and other crimes committed in the Kibuye prefecture.

The U.S. government offered a reward of up to 5 million USD for information leading to Kayishema's arrest.

Kayishema used multiple identities and forged documents to evade detection, investigators said.

At the end of the genocide in July 1994, Kayishema fled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo with his wife, children, and brother-in-law.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us