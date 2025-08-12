AFRICA
2 min read
Egypt working with Qatar, US to revive 60-day Gaza truce plan: Foreign Minister
Egypt said on Tuesday that it was working with Qatar and the United States to broker a 60-day ceasefire as part of a renewed push to end Israeli war on Gaza.
Egypt working with Qatar, US to revive 60-day Gaza truce plan: Foreign Minister
Gaza's infrastructure has been decimated by Israeli attacks which began in October 2023. / Photo: AP
August 12, 2025

Egypt said on Tuesday that it was working with fellow Gaza mediators Qatar and the United States to broker a 60-day ceasefire as part of a renewed push to end Israeli war on Gaza.

Egypt, Qatar and the United States have played a key role in mediating talks between Israel and Hamas.

"We are working very hard now in full cooperation with the Qataris and Americans," Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told reporters during a press conference in Cairo.

"The main objective is to go back to the original proposal – to have a ceasefire for 60 days, with the release of some hostages and some Palestinian detainees, and the flow of humanitarian and medical assistance to Gaza without restrictions, without conditions."

New comprehensive ceasefire

"We are talking with Hamas, with the Israelis and pushing for a deal" based on a recent US plan, Abdelatty said.

Recommended

A Palestinian source familiar with the negotiations earlier told AFP that "mediators are working to formulate a new comprehensive ceasefire agreement proposal" that would include the release of all remaining hostages in Gaza "in one batch."

Last month, more than two weeks of negotiations in Doha failed to secure a breakthrough in talks for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Hamas negotiators eventually withdrew days after the United States and Israel pulled their own delegations.

Deadly war

A senior Hamas delegation was expected in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials, two Palestinian sources told AFP on Tuesday.

Israel's brutal attacks on Gaza have left more than 61,400 Palestinians dead since October 2023.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'The threat to Israel’s survival is its extremist government, not Arabs or Palestinians'
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Türkiye attracts $6.3B in foreign direct investments in H1
xAI’s Grok temporarily suspended over comments on Gaza genocide
South Africa to offer US revised trade deal in attempts to lower 30% tariff
Ghana orders religious leaders to submit 'prophecies' for vetting after helicopter crash
Türkiye mobilises all resources and diplomacy to bring hope to Gaza: Erdogan
Mali's ancient manuscripts return to Timbuktu after 13 years
5-year-old disabled Gaza boy dies from Israel's forced starvation, weighing less than 7 pounds
Somalia executes soldiers for conspiring with Al Shabab terrorists to kill top commander
Dangote refinery imports 4,000 trucks for local fuel distribution
Egypt says pushing for comprehensive deal to end Gaza war
Namibia's central bank lowers 2025, 2026 economic growth forecasts
Rwanda rejects UN's report linking it to civilian deaths in eastern DRC
Sudan paramilitary attack kills over 40 in Darfur camp: rescuers
Nigerian military kills over 100 'bandits' in air, ground raids
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us