Egypt said on Tuesday that it was working with fellow Gaza mediators Qatar and the United States to broker a 60-day ceasefire as part of a renewed push to end Israeli war on Gaza.

Egypt, Qatar and the United States have played a key role in mediating talks between Israel and Hamas.

"We are working very hard now in full cooperation with the Qataris and Americans," Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told reporters during a press conference in Cairo.

"The main objective is to go back to the original proposal – to have a ceasefire for 60 days, with the release of some hostages and some Palestinian detainees, and the flow of humanitarian and medical assistance to Gaza without restrictions, without conditions."

New comprehensive ceasefire

"We are talking with Hamas, with the Israelis and pushing for a deal" based on a recent US plan, Abdelatty said.