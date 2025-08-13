WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli military approves framework for Gaza occupation plan
News of the military's approval of the plan comes hours after Hamas said a senior delegation had arrived in Cairo for "preliminary talks" with Egyptian officials on a temporary truce.
Israeli military approves framework for Gaza occupation plan
Israel's Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir authorises the Gaza occupation concept. / AP
August 13, 2025

Israel’s military Chief of Staff has approved the “main framework” for an operational plan to occupy Gaza, the army said on Wednesday.

A military statement said that Eyal Zamir authorised the plan during a meeting with the General Staff Forum, representatives of the ISA (Israel’s internal security agency), and other commanders.

“During the discussion, the IDF’s (army) actions to date were presented, including the strike in the Zeitoun area that began yesterday (Tuesday),” the statement added.

It noted that “the central concept for the plan for the next stages in the Gaza Strip was presented and approved, in accordance with the directive of the political echelon.”

RELATEDTRT Global - Netanyahu vows to pursue 'historic and spiritual mission' for 'Greater Israel' plan

Intense Israeli attacks

Recommended

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes on Gaza City have intensified in recent days, with the residential neighbourhoods of Zeitoun and Sabra hit "with very heavy air strikes targeting civilian homes, possibly including high-rise buildings".

The Netanyahu government's plans to expand the Gaza war after more than 22 months of fighting have sparked an international outcry as well as domestic opposition.

UN-backed experts have warned of widespread famine unfolding in the territory, where Israel has drastically curtailed the amount of humanitarian aid it allows in.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza has killed at least 61,599 Palestinians, according to figures from the health ministry in Gaza.

RELATEDTRT Global - UN chief warns Israel over reports of sexual abuse by armed forces
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
DRC, M23 rebels miss deadline to reach Doha peace deal
Somali forces kill more than 100 al-Shabab terrorists
Hamas accepts 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal by mediators: Egyptian media
Putin informs South Africa's Ramaphosa about Alaska summit outcome
Egypt says ready to take part in international force for Gaza
Boko Haram founder's son reportedly arrested in Chad
US tightens visa rules for Nigerians, scrutinises applicants' social media accounts
Algeria assesses impact after magnitude 5.8 earthquake
Search underway for over 40 missing after Nigerian boat capsizes
Ukraine must cede territory to Russia: Trump hints
At least nine people killed in ADF attack in eastern DRC
Uganda targets higher gold exports after launching large-scale refinery
France seeks release of embassy staff arrested in Mali for 'destabilising' govt
Erdogan marks 26 years since Marmara earthquake, mourns victims
Israelis hold nationwide protests calling for end to Gaza war
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us