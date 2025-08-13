TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Syrian foreign minister to visit Türkiye on Wednesday
Ankara confirms visit by Asaad Hassan Al Shaibani on August 13, with no details yet on the agenda.
Syrian foreign minister to visit Türkiye on Wednesday
The visit comes amid ongoing regional diplomatic activity. / AA
August 13, 2025

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al Shaibani will visit Türkiye on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced in an official statement.

"Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria, will pay a visit to Türkiye on 13 August 2025," the ministry said, without providing further details on the agenda.

Recommended

The visit comes amid ongoing regional diplomatic activity and heightened discussions over security, humanitarian, and political issues concerning Syria and its neighbours.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
DRC, M23 rebels miss deadline to reach Doha peace deal
Somali forces kill more than 100 al-Shabab terrorists
Hamas accepts 60-day Gaza ceasefire proposal by mediators: Egyptian media
Putin informs South Africa's Ramaphosa about Alaska summit outcome
Egypt says ready to take part in international force for Gaza
Boko Haram founder's son reportedly arrested in Chad
US tightens visa rules for Nigerians, scrutinises applicants' social media accounts
Algeria assesses impact after magnitude 5.8 earthquake
Search underway for over 40 missing after Nigerian boat capsizes
Ukraine must cede territory to Russia: Trump hints
At least nine people killed in ADF attack in eastern DRC
Uganda targets higher gold exports after launching large-scale refinery
France seeks release of embassy staff arrested in Mali for 'destabilising' govt
Erdogan marks 26 years since Marmara earthquake, mourns victims
Israelis hold nationwide protests calling for end to Gaza war
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us