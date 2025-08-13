Nigeria's military has killed 592 terrorists in the northeastern state of Borno in the past eight months after stepping up air strikes in a region hit by years of Boko Haram violence, the air force said.

The results surpassed the operational gains recorded in 2024, Chief of Air Staff Hasan Abubakar said during a visit to Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum on Tuesday.

Abubakar said the air force also destroyed more than 200 technical vehicles and 166 logistics hubs in a sweeping offensive against terrorists in the northeast.

Terrorists from Boko Haram and Daesh have for years attacked security forces and civilians in Nigeria’s northeast, causing widespread displacement and thousands of deaths.

