The Congolese army has accused M23 rebels of "multiple attacks" on its positions in the east, where several days of fighting have threatened a US-mediated ceasefire deal.

The Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a region bordering Rwanda with abundant natural resources, has suffered violence for more than three decades.

A fresh surge of unrest broke out early 2025 when M23 rebels captured the key cities of Goma and Bukavu, setting up their own administrations.

On July 19, the Congolese government and representatives of M23 rebel group signed, in Doha, Qatar, a declaration of principles whose terms include a "permanent ceasefire."

'Violation of peace deal'

It followed a separate peace deal between the Congolese and Rwandan governments signed in Washington the previous month.