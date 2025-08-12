AFRICA
DRC army calls out M23 rebels over attacks despite ceasefire deal
The Congolese army has accused M23 rebels of "multiple attacks" on its positions in the east, where several days of fighting have threatened a US-mediated ceasefire deal.
M23 rebels have seized large swathes of land in eastern DRC in recent months. / Photo: Reuters
August 12, 2025

The Congolese army has accused M23 rebels of "multiple attacks" on its positions in the east, where several days of fighting have threatened a US-mediated ceasefire deal.

The Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a region bordering Rwanda with abundant natural resources, has suffered violence for more than three decades.

A fresh surge of unrest broke out early 2025 when M23 rebels captured the key cities of Goma and Bukavu, setting up their own administrations.

On July 19, the Congolese government and representatives of M23 rebel group signed, in Doha, Qatar, a declaration of principles whose terms include a "permanent ceasefire."

'Violation of peace deal'

It followed a separate peace deal between the Congolese and Rwandan governments signed in Washington the previous month.

But violence has continued on the ground, with fighting becoming more intense since Friday around the town of Mulamba in South Kivu province, where the front line had been relatively stable since March.

M23 rebels attacked positions between Friday and Monday held by the army.

The "almost daily" attacks constitute an "intentional and manifest violation" of the Washington peace deal and the declaration of principles agreed in Doha, Congolese army spokesperson Sylvain Ekenge said in a statement.

Army says 'ready to respond'

The army said it was ready to respond "to all provocations from this coalition, accustomed to violating agreements", the statement said.

SOURCE:AFP
